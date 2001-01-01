WRBP Warren (near Youngstown), Ohio

Price:

$675,000

Buyer: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Stuart W. Epperson, chairman/30% owner; Edward G. Atsinger III, president); owns/is buying 74 other radio stations, including nearby WHLO(AM) Akron and WHK-FM Canton, Ohio

Seller:

Star Communications Inc., Solon, Ohio (Arthur Greenberg, principal); no other broadcast interests. Note: Star was to sell station for $800,000 (Changing Hands, July 31, 2000

Facilities:

1440 kHz, 5 kW

Format:

Sports

WELX Callahan/Jacksonville, Fla.

Price:

$450,000 (less than 75% of appraised value; minority distress sale; includes five-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

P & B Communications Ltd., Bowling Green, Ohio (Jeffrey S. Smith, 25% managing member; Destiny Communications Corp., 75% member [Robert E. Pitts, president/51% owner]). Pitts also has interest in WDMN(AM) Toledo and WXQQ(FM) Wauseon, Ohio

Seller:

Circle Broadcastng of America Inc., Coral Springs, Fla. (Nestor C. Miranda, president/55% owner); no other broadcast interests. Note: Miranda is appealing a felony conviction.

Facilities:

1160 kHz, 5 kW day, 250 W night

Format:

Spanish

WHRD Huntington, W.Va.

Price:

$200,000

Buyer: Concord Media Group Inc., Odessa, Fla. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president/owner); owns/is buying seven FMs and seven other AMs. Jorgenson also is buying/has interest in five more AMs and two more FMs

Seller:

Simmons Broadcasting Group, Cornelius, N.C. (Lee Simmons, president); owns WGZO(FM) Parris Island, S.C.

Facilities:

1470 kHz, 5 kW day

Format:

Sports

KLBO Monahans, Texas

Price:

$175,000

Buyer:

Sandhills Communication Inc., Odessa, Texas (Rick Anderson, owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Harold and Patricia Callaway (spouses), Monahans; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1330 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

News/talk

WIQR Prattville, Ala.

Price:

$167,000

Buyer:

Star Power Communications Corp., Prattville (Greg Meadows, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

American Trust Corp., Birmingham, Ala. (Earl F. Hilliard, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1410 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

News/talk

WSGI Springfield, Tenn.

Price:

$155,000

Buyer:

Lightning Broadcasting LLC, Hot Springs Village, Ark. (Neil W. and Jo A. Peterson, owners/spouses); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

F & M Enterprises Inc., Brentwood, Tenn. (Fred Harron, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1100 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

Country

WLNR Kinston, N.C.

Price:

$151,000

Buyer:

Pioneer Broadcasting Inc., Kinston (Todd Bartley, owner). Bartley also has interest in WYLI(AM) Marietta, Ohio

Seller

: Conner Media Inc., Statesville, N.C. (Ronald Benfield, president); owns WEGG(AM)-WBSY(FM) Rose Hill, N.C., and 51% of WSTK(AM) Jacksonville, N.C.; is building WBHU(FM) Bayboro, N.C. Note: Conner Media had planned to sell WLNR for $250,000 (Changing Hands, July 26, 1999)

Facilities:

1230 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Adult standards WMCJ Moncks Corner, S.C.

Price:

$150,000

Buyer:

Kirkman Broadcasting Inc., Charleston, S.C. (Guilford M. Kirkland Jr., president); owns WQSC(AM) and WQNT(AM) in nearby Charleston

Seller:

Berkeley Broadcasting Corp., Moncks Corner (Clary K. Butler, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

950 kHz, 500 W day, 135 W night

Format:

Gospel

KCMC Texarkana, Texas

Price:

$149,500

Buyer:

Ark-La-Tex LLC, Texarkana (Harold L. Sudbury Jr., 50.1% managing member; Sunbelt Media Inc, 49.9% member [Linda D. Cate, vice president/owner]); owns 11 FMs and seven other AMs; has LMA with KTFS(AM)-KFYX(FM) Texarkana; has CP to build radio in Nashville, Ark.

Seller:

Camden News Publishing Inc., Little Rock, Ark. (Walter E. Hussman Jr., principal); owns KTAL-FM Texarkana/Shreveport, La.

Facilities:

740 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Sports

WETT Ocean City, Md.

Price:

$100,000

Buyer:

Radio Broadcast Communications, Rockville, Md. (William B. Parris III, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Michael A. Gureckis, Germantown, Md.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1590 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night

Format:

News/talk

WALQ Wilson, N.C.

Price:

$100,000

Buyer:

Kingdom Expansion Corp., Wilson (M.K. Smith, director); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Taylor Group Inc., Lihue, Hawaii (James A. Taylor, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1420 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night

Format:

Christian

Amplifications

The $900,000 sale of WHPO(FM) Hoopeston, Ill., to Market Street Broadcasting LLC was brokered by Buysellradio online (Changing Hands, Dec. 11, 2000).

Media Ventures Partners represented buyer ABC Radio Inc. in the $5 million purchase of WHOO(AM) Orlando, Fla. (Changing Hands, Dec. 18, 2000).