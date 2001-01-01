AMs
WRBP Warren (near Youngstown), Ohio
Price:
$675,000
Buyer: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Stuart W. Epperson, chairman/30% owner; Edward G. Atsinger III, president); owns/is buying 74 other radio stations, including nearby WHLO(AM) Akron and WHK-FM Canton, Ohio
Seller:
Star Communications Inc., Solon, Ohio (Arthur Greenberg, principal); no other broadcast interests. Note: Star was to sell station for $800,000 (Changing Hands, July 31, 2000
Facilities:
1440 kHz, 5 kW
Format:
Sports
WELX Callahan/Jacksonville, Fla.
Price:
$450,000 (less than 75% of appraised value; minority distress sale; includes five-year noncompete agreement)
Buyer:
P & B Communications Ltd., Bowling Green, Ohio (Jeffrey S. Smith, 25% managing member; Destiny Communications Corp., 75% member [Robert E. Pitts, president/51% owner]). Pitts also has interest in WDMN(AM) Toledo and WXQQ(FM) Wauseon, Ohio
Seller:
Circle Broadcastng of America Inc., Coral Springs, Fla. (Nestor C. Miranda, president/55% owner); no other broadcast interests. Note: Miranda is appealing a felony conviction.
Facilities:
1160 kHz, 5 kW day, 250 W night
Format:
Spanish
WHRD Huntington, W.Va.
Price:
$200,000
Buyer: Concord Media Group Inc., Odessa, Fla. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president/owner); owns/is buying seven FMs and seven other AMs. Jorgenson also is buying/has interest in five more AMs and two more FMs
Seller:
Simmons Broadcasting Group, Cornelius, N.C. (Lee Simmons, president); owns WGZO(FM) Parris Island, S.C.
Facilities:
1470 kHz, 5 kW day
Format:
Sports
KLBO Monahans, Texas
Price:
$175,000
Buyer:
Sandhills Communication Inc., Odessa, Texas (Rick Anderson, owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Harold and Patricia Callaway (spouses), Monahans; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1330 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
News/talk
WIQR Prattville, Ala.
Price:
$167,000
Buyer:
Star Power Communications Corp., Prattville (Greg Meadows, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
American Trust Corp., Birmingham, Ala. (Earl F. Hilliard, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1410 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
News/talk
WSGI Springfield, Tenn.
Price:
$155,000
Buyer:
Lightning Broadcasting LLC, Hot Springs Village, Ark. (Neil W. and Jo A. Peterson, owners/spouses); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
F & M Enterprises Inc., Brentwood, Tenn. (Fred Harron, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1100 kHz, 1 kW day
Format:
Country
WLNR Kinston, N.C.
Price:
$151,000
Buyer:
Pioneer Broadcasting Inc., Kinston (Todd Bartley, owner). Bartley also has interest in WYLI(AM) Marietta, Ohio
Seller
: Conner Media Inc., Statesville, N.C. (Ronald Benfield, president); owns WEGG(AM)-WBSY(FM) Rose Hill, N.C., and 51% of WSTK(AM) Jacksonville, N.C.; is building WBHU(FM) Bayboro, N.C. Note: Conner Media had planned to sell WLNR for $250,000 (Changing Hands, July 26, 1999)
Facilities:
1230 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Adult standards WMCJ Moncks Corner, S.C.
Price:
$150,000
Buyer:
Kirkman Broadcasting Inc., Charleston, S.C. (Guilford M. Kirkland Jr., president); owns WQSC(AM) and WQNT(AM) in nearby Charleston
Seller:
Berkeley Broadcasting Corp., Moncks Corner (Clary K. Butler, principal); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
950 kHz, 500 W day, 135 W night
Format:
Gospel
KCMC Texarkana, Texas
Price:
$149,500
Buyer:
Ark-La-Tex LLC, Texarkana (Harold L. Sudbury Jr., 50.1% managing member; Sunbelt Media Inc, 49.9% member [Linda D. Cate, vice president/owner]); owns 11 FMs and seven other AMs; has LMA with KTFS(AM)-KFYX(FM) Texarkana; has CP to build radio in Nashville, Ark.
Seller:
Camden News Publishing Inc., Little Rock, Ark. (Walter E. Hussman Jr., principal); owns KTAL-FM Texarkana/Shreveport, La.
Facilities:
740 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Sports
WETT Ocean City, Md.
Price:
$100,000
Buyer:
Radio Broadcast Communications, Rockville, Md. (William B. Parris III, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Michael A. Gureckis, Germantown, Md.; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1590 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night
Format:
News/talk
WALQ Wilson, N.C.
Price:
$100,000
Buyer:
Kingdom Expansion Corp., Wilson (M.K. Smith, director); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Taylor Group Inc., Lihue, Hawaii (James A. Taylor, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1420 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night
Format:
Christian
Amplifications
The $900,000 sale of WHPO(FM) Hoopeston, Ill., to Market Street Broadcasting LLC was brokered by Buysellradio online (Changing Hands, Dec. 11, 2000).
Media Ventures Partners represented buyer ABC Radio Inc. in the $5 million purchase of WHOO(AM) Orlando, Fla. (Changing Hands, Dec. 18, 2000).
