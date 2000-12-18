KMPC (formerly KCTD) Los Angeles, WNRB Boston and WJWR Newark, N.J./New York

Price:

$100 million

Buyer:

Vulcan Radio Corp., Bellevue, Wash. (Paul G. Allen, owner; William D. Savoy, president). Allen owns KXL(AM)-KXJM(FM) Portland, Ore.

Seller:

One-on-One Sports Inc., Chicago (Christopher Brennan, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: One-on-One will be renamed Sporting News Radio Network

Facilities:

KMPC : 1540 kHz, 5 kW day, 10 kW night; WNRB : 1510 kHz, 50 kW; WJWR : 620 kHz, 5 kW

Formats:

KMPC, WJWR : sports; WNRB : contemporary Christian

WHOO Orlando, Fla.

Price:

$5 million cash

Buyer:

ABC Radio Inc., Dallas (John Hare, president; Walt Disney Co., parent [Robert Iger, president]); owns/is buying 53 other radios

Seller:

Cox Radio Inc., Atlanta (Robert F. Neil, president); owns/is buying 67 FMs and 16 AMs, including five FMs and one other AM in Orlando

Facilities:

990 kHz, 50 kW day, 5 kW night

Format:

Big Band (to be Radio Disney)

WGTA Summerville, Ga.

Price:

$410,000

Buyer:

Azteca Communications, Smyrna, Ga. (Javier Macias, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

TTA Broadcasting Inc., Rome, Ga. (Randy Davis, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

950 kHz, 5 kW day, 140 W night

Format:

C & W

Broker:

Media Services Group

WFVR Valdosta, Ga.

Price:

$350,000

Buyer:

Cameron Broadcasting Inc., Valdosta (Ron Cameron, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Peoples Network Inc., White Springs, Fla. (Chuck Harder, president); owns WNTF(AM ) Bithlo, Fla.

Facilities:

910 kHz, 5 kW

Format:

News/talk

Broker:

Frank Boyle Co. LLC

WMVI Mechanicville, N.Y.

Price:

$280,000

Buyer:

Anastos Media Group Inc., Malta, N.Y. (Ernest Anastos, president/66.7% owner); owns WUAM(AM) Saratoga Springs, WVKZ(AM) Schenectady and WQAR(FM) Stillwater, all N.Y.

Seller:

Christian Broadcasting Corp., Norfolk, Va. (L.E. Willis Sr., president/owner); owns WBOK(AM) New Orleans. Willis owns 11 FMs and 23 other AMs

Facilities:

1160 kHz, 5 kW day, 570 w night

Format:

Gospel

WCRS Greenwood, S.C.

Price:

$245,000 cash

Buyer:

Mae Radio Investments Inc., Spartanburg, S.C. (Matthew Y. Fulmer, president/owner); owns WZJY(AM) Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Seller:

Douglas M. Sutton Jr., Union, S.C.; owns WVGC(FM ) (formerly WDXZ) Newberry and WBCU(AM) Union, S.C.; is selling WCRS-FM Greenwood

Facilities:

1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

MOR, local news/talk