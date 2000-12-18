AMs
KMPC (formerly KCTD) Los Angeles, WNRB Boston and WJWR Newark, N.J./New York
Price:
$100 million
Buyer:
Vulcan Radio Corp., Bellevue, Wash. (Paul G. Allen, owner; William D. Savoy, president). Allen owns KXL(AM)-KXJM(FM) Portland, Ore.
Seller:
One-on-One Sports Inc., Chicago (Christopher Brennan, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: One-on-One will be renamed Sporting News Radio Network
Facilities:
KMPC : 1540 kHz, 5 kW day, 10 kW night; WNRB : 1510 kHz, 50 kW; WJWR : 620 kHz, 5 kW
Formats:
KMPC, WJWR : sports; WNRB : contemporary Christian
WHOO Orlando, Fla.
Price:
$5 million cash
Buyer:
ABC Radio Inc., Dallas (John Hare, president; Walt Disney Co., parent [Robert Iger, president]); owns/is buying 53 other radios
Seller:
Cox Radio Inc., Atlanta (Robert F. Neil, president); owns/is buying 67 FMs and 16 AMs, including five FMs and one other AM in Orlando
Facilities:
990 kHz, 50 kW day, 5 kW night
Format:
Big Band (to be Radio Disney)
WGTA Summerville, Ga.
Price:
$410,000
Buyer:
Azteca Communications, Smyrna, Ga. (Javier Macias, president/owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
TTA Broadcasting Inc., Rome, Ga. (Randy Davis, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
950 kHz, 5 kW day, 140 W night
Format:
C & W
Broker:
Media Services Group
WFVR Valdosta, Ga.
Price:
$350,000
Buyer:
Cameron Broadcasting Inc., Valdosta (Ron Cameron, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Peoples Network Inc., White Springs, Fla. (Chuck Harder, president); owns WNTF(AM ) Bithlo, Fla.
Facilities:
910 kHz, 5 kW
Format:
News/talk
Broker:
Frank Boyle Co. LLC
WMVI Mechanicville, N.Y.
Price:
$280,000
Buyer:
Anastos Media Group Inc., Malta, N.Y. (Ernest Anastos, president/66.7% owner); owns WUAM(AM) Saratoga Springs, WVKZ(AM) Schenectady and WQAR(FM) Stillwater, all N.Y.
Seller:
Christian Broadcasting Corp., Norfolk, Va. (L.E. Willis Sr., president/owner); owns WBOK(AM) New Orleans. Willis owns 11 FMs and 23 other AMs
Facilities:
1160 kHz, 5 kW day, 570 w night
Format:
Gospel
WCRS Greenwood, S.C.
Price:
$245,000 cash
Buyer:
Mae Radio Investments Inc., Spartanburg, S.C. (Matthew Y. Fulmer, president/owner); owns WZJY(AM) Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Seller:
Douglas M. Sutton Jr., Union, S.C.; owns WVGC(FM ) (formerly WDXZ) Newberry and WBCU(AM) Union, S.C.; is selling WCRS-FM Greenwood
Facilities:
1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
MOR, local news/talk
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.