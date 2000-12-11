AMs
KOKE Pflugerville/Austin, Texas
Price:
$2.3 million
Buyer:
Lasting Value Communications Corp., Austin (Meredith C. Beal, president/owner); owns KCLW(AM) Hamilton (near Waco), Texas. Beal also owns KTXJ(AM)-KWYX(FM) Jasper, Texas
Seller:
William W. Jamar, Brownwood, Texas; owns 72% of KSNY-AM-FM Snyder and 44% of KBWD(AM)-KOXE(FM) Brownwood, Texas. Note: KOKE has been on air only since May 1999
Facilities:
1600 kHz, 5 kW day, 700 W night
Format:
Christian
WNST (formerly WKDB) Townson/ Baltimore, Md
. Price:
$1 million
Buyer:
Nasty 1570 Sports LLC, Baltimore (Steve Hennessey, general manager/5% owner; Jimandi LLC, 75% owner [Charles C. Baum, 14.2% managing member]); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Capital Kids' Radio Co., Bethesda, Md. (David Eppler, principal); no other broadcast interests. Note: Capital Kids planned to sell WNST for $1.5 million (Changing Hands, Oct. 4, 1999)
Facilities:1570 kHz, 5 kW day, 236 W night
Format:
Sports KBRZ Freeport/Houston, Texas
Price:
$700,000
Buyer:
Aleluya Christian Broadcasting Inc., Pasadena, Texas (Roberto Ruben Villarreal, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Coastal Broadcasting Inc., Freeport (Jim T. Payne, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1460 kHz, 500 W day, 214 W night
Format:
Country
Broker:
John W. Saunders
WSTP Salisbury, N.C.
Price:
$460,000
Buyer:
Rowan Media Inc., Salisbury (T. Hilton Coates, president/95% owner)
Seller:
Salisbury Media LLC, Lexington, N.C. (Greeley N. Hilton Jr., manager). Hilton has interest in WLXN(AM) - WWGL(FM) Lexington
Facilities:
1490 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
News/talk
WPJC Adjuntas, Puerto Rico
Price:
$450,000
Buyer:
WPAB Inc., Ponce, Puerto Rico (Alfonso Gimenez Porrata, president/ 48% owner). Porrata owns 2.2% of WOLE-TV Aguadilla/Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
Seller:
Tanama Communications Inc., Utuado, Puerto Rico (owners spouses Juan I. Perez Juarbe and Sonia Fernandez Pol); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1020 kHz , 1 kW
Format:
Spanish
and
