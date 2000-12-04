WBZT West Palm Beach, Fla.



Price:

$2 million



Buyer:

James Crystal Holdings Inc., West Palm Beach (James C. Hillard, president/ owner); owns/is buying six other AMs, including WFTL(AM ) Fort Lauderdale, WDJA(AM ) West Palm Beach and WLVJ(AM ) Royal Palm Beach/West Palm Beach, Fla.; is selling WJNA(AM), WRLX(FM ) and WRMF(FM) West Palm Beach to seller



Seller:

Clear Channel (see items, above and below); owns/is buying WJNA(AM), WJNO(AM ), WRLX(FM) and WRMF(FM) West Palm Beach, WIRA(AM)-WLDI(FM ), WJNX(AM ) and WKGR(FM) Fort Pierce/West Palm Beach, WOLL(FM ) Jupiter/West Palm Beach and WWLV(FM ) Riviera Beach/West Palm Beach, Fla. Note: Clear Channel had to sell WBZT as well as WRMF , which it acquired from James Crystal, to meet FCC radio-station ownership caps (Changing Hands, Sept. 4)



Facilities:

1290 kHz, 5 kW



Format:

News/talk, sports KZPM (fomerly KAFY) Bakersfield, Calif.



Price:

$1.4 million (includes two-year noncompete agreement)



Buyer:

Clear Channel (see items, above); is buying KHIS(AM)-KKXX-FM and KRAB(FM) Bakersfield and KDFO(FM) and KKDJ(FM) Delano/Bakersfield, Calif.



Seller:

Golden Pegasus Financial Services Inc., Hughson, Calif. (Nelson Gomez, president); owns KBYN(AM) Arnold and KZPM(AM) Bakersfield, Calif. Gomez owns KNTO(AM) Livingston, Calif. Note: Golden Pegasus bought KAFY for $825,000 (Changing Hands, May 1)



Facilities:

970 kHz, 1 kW day, 5 kW night



Format:

Spanish



Broker:

Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage (buyer)

KOTD Plattsmouth/Omaha, Neb.



Price:

$750,000



Buyer:

Waitt Media Inc., Omaha (Norman W. Waitt Jr., chairman/owner); owns/is buying/manages five TVs, 34 FMs and 20 other AMs, including KKAR(AM) Omaha, KAZP(AM) and KOIL(AM) Bellevue/Omaha, KISP(FM) Blair/Omaha, KZFX(FM) Lincoln/Omaha and KCTY-FM (formerly KOTD-FM ) Plattsmouth/Omaha, Neb., and KQKQ-FM Council Bluffs, Iowa/Omaha. Note: Waitt will have to sell one Omaha AM or FM to meet FCC ownership caps

Seller: Warga Broadcasting LLC, Plattsmouth (Charles Warga, member/ manager); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

1020 kHz, 1 kW day



Format:

MOR, nostalgia, big band

KCNW Fairway/Kansas City, Kan.



Price:

$725,000



Buyer:

Wilkins Communications Network Inc., Spartanburg, S.C. (Robert L. Wilkins, president); owns six other AMs in six other states



Seller:

Catholic Radio Network, Chicago (John Bitting, CEO); is selling eight other AMs



Facilities:

1380 kHz, 2.5 kW day, 29 W night



Format:

Talk



Broker:

Media Services Group Inc.

WJOK Kaukauna (near Green Bay and Oshkosh), Wis.



Price:

$500,00



Buyer:

Christ the King Communications Inc., Green Bay(John P. Cavil, president/ 25% owner); no other broadcast interests



Seller:

Fox Cities License Corp.,Green Bay (Lyle Robert Evans, president/ owner); has applied to build AM in Oneida, Wis. Evans also owns WZRK(FM) Kentland and KHAM(FM ) St. Ansgar, Iowa; WOBE(FM) Crystal Falls and WMXG(FM) Stephenson, Mich., and WNOB(FM) Old Forge, N.Y.; 75% of WMDC(FM) Mayville, Wis., and 50% of WMBE(AM ) Chilton, Wis.; has applied to build five FMs and five AMs; is selling WZRK(FM) Kentland, Ind. Note: Fox Cities bought WJOK in 1993 for $380,000



Facilities:

1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night



Format:

Country