

60% of KITZ Silverdale, Wash.



Price:

$500,000



Buyer:

Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms/Second Amendment Foundation, Bellevue, Wash. (Alan M. Gottlieb, chairman of committee/vice president of foundation); each owns 50% of KZTY(AM) Winchester, Nev., and KSBN(AM) Spokane, Wash.; 33% of KBNP(AM) Portland, Ore., and 5% of KRLV(AM) Las Vegas. Gottlieb owns 34% of kbnp. Note: Each organization currently owns 20% of kitz; will be co-owners after closing



Seller:

Jamison Q. White, Albuquerque, N.M.; no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

1400 kHz, 1 kW day



Format:

Megatalk



KTOX Needles, Calif./Lake Havasu City, Ariz.



Price:

$200,000



Buyer:

Creative Broadcasting Services LLC, Fort Mohave, Ariz. (Robert T. Hayes, member/owner); no other broadcast interests



Seller:

Eagle Broadcasting, Lake Havasu City (Maurice W. Coburn, principal); owns KVEZ(FM) Parker/Lake Havasu City, Ariz.



Facilities:

1340 kHz, 1 kW



Format:

News/talk, sports



WHBH Harrodsburg, Ky.

Price:

$190,000



Buyer:

Hometown Broadcasting Inc., Greenup, Ky. (Phillip Bruce Leslie and John R. McGinnis, each 42.5% owners). Leslie and McGinnis owns 37.1% of WHIR-AM-FM Danville and WRNZ(FM) Lancaster/ Danville, Ky. Leslie also owns 32% of WLGC-AM-FM Greenup and WNXT-AM-FM Portsmouth, Ohio. McGinnis also owns 17% of WLGC-AM-FM and wnxt-am-fm

Seller: Mortenson Broadcasting Co., Lexington, Ky. (Jack M. Mortenson, president/owner); owns/is buying six other FMs and 13 other AMs



Facilities:

1420 kHz, 1 kW day, 46 W night



Format:

C & W, var, religion



KZXX Kenai, Alaska

Price

: $150,000



Buyer:

Peninsula Communications Inc., Homer, Alaska (co-owners Dave Becker, president, and Eileen Becker, secretary/ treasurer); owns kgtl(am)-kwvv-fm Homer, KXBA(FM) Nikiski/Homer and KPEN-FM Soldotna/Homer, Alaska



Seller:

JDDJ Broadcasting Inc., Kenai (Jim Wenstrom, president); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

980 kHz, 1 kW



Format:

AC, classic rock, oldies