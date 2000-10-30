AMs
WWTC Minneapolis and WZER Milwaukee
Price:$7 million
Buyer:Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/43.4% owner); owns/is buying 71 other radio stations, including KKMS(AM) and KYCR(AM) Minneapolis
Seller:Catholic Radio Network, San Diego (John Bitting, CEO); is selling seven other AMs
Facilities:wwtc: 1280 kHz, 5 kW; wzer: 540 kHz, 400 W day
Format:wwtc: Catholic talk; wzer: religion
Broker:
Media Services Group Inc. (seller); Gary Stevens & Co. (buyer)
WWGQ (formerly WGSF) Memphis, Tenn, and WAVN Southaven, Miss./ MemphisPrice:
$390,000 (for stock)
Buyer:
Flinn Broadcasting Corp., Memphis (George S. Flinn Jr., president/ owner); owns three TVs, nine FMs and three other AMs, including WPXX-TV, wgsf(am), WHBQ(AM) and WOWW(AM) Memphis, WTCK(FM) (formerly wbdj) Middleton/Memphis and WKSL(FM) Germantown/Memphis, Tenn. Flinn Broadcasting also owns 50% of KDEN(TV) Longmont/Denver. George Flinn owns construction permit (CP) to build TV in Destin, Fla.; has interest in companies that own CPs to build five TVs and four FMs
Seller:
Arlington Broadcasting Co., Memphis (Fred R. Flinn, owner); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
wwgq: 1210 kHz, 10 kW day, 250 W night; wavn: 1240 kHz, 580 W
Formats:
wwgq: Spanish; wavn: traditional gospel
WGTN Georgetown, S.C.
Price:
$100,000
Buyer:
R.J. Stalvey, Georgetown; no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Carolina Electronics Service Co. Inc., Columbia, S.C. (Ray M. Littlejohn, principal); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1400 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Southern gospel
