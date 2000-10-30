

WWTC Minneapolis and WZER Milwaukee



Price:$7 million



Buyer:Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/43.4% owner); owns/is buying 71 other radio stations, including KKMS(AM) and KYCR(AM) Minneapolis



Seller:Catholic Radio Network, San Diego (John Bitting, CEO); is selling seven other AMs



Facilities:wwtc: 1280 kHz, 5 kW; wzer: 540 kHz, 400 W day



Format:wwtc: Catholic talk; wzer: religion



Broker:

Media Services Group Inc. (seller); Gary Stevens & Co. (buyer)



WWGQ (formerly WGSF) Memphis, Tenn, and WAVN Southaven, Miss./ MemphisPrice:

$390,000 (for stock)



Buyer:

Flinn Broadcasting Corp., Memphis (George S. Flinn Jr., president/ owner); owns three TVs, nine FMs and three other AMs, including WPXX-TV, wgsf(am), WHBQ(AM) and WOWW(AM) Memphis, WTCK(FM) (formerly wbdj) Middleton/Memphis and WKSL(FM) Germantown/Memphis, Tenn. Flinn Broadcasting also owns 50% of KDEN(TV) Longmont/Denver. George Flinn owns construction permit (CP) to build TV in Destin, Fla.; has interest in companies that own CPs to build five TVs and four FMs



Seller:

Arlington Broadcasting Co., Memphis (Fred R. Flinn, owner); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

wwgq: 1210 kHz, 10 kW day, 250 W night; wavn: 1240 kHz, 580 W



Formats:

wwgq: Spanish; wavn: traditional gospel



WGTN Georgetown, S.C.



Price:

$100,000



Buyer:

R.J. Stalvey, Georgetown; no other broadcast interests



Seller:

Carolina Electronics Service Co. Inc., Columbia, S.C. (Ray M. Littlejohn, principal); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

1400 kHz, 1 kW



Format:

Southern gospel