WLKY(AM) Louisville, Ky., and WXII(AM) Kernersville/Greensboro/ Winston-Salem, N.C.

Price: $3.5 million

Buyer: Truth Broadcasting Corp., Winston-Salem (Stuart W. Epperson, president); owns wwbg(am), WCOG(AM) and WTOB(AM) Greensboro/Winston-Salem. Epperson is chairman of Salem Communications Corp., which owns 42 AMs and 19 FMs

Seller: Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., New York (Robert Marbut, chairman/ co-CEO; David Barrett, president/co-CEO); own/manages 26 TVs; has sold option to buy KMVP(AM) and ktar(am)-kklt(fm) Phoenix (B & C, June 12)

Facilities: wlky: 970 kHz, 5 kW; wxii: 830 kHz, 50 kW day, 10 kW night

Formats: wlky: news/talk; wxii: news