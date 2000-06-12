KKPC(AM) Pueblo, Colo.

Price: $270,000

Buyer: MK Inc., Loveland, Colo. (Monte L. Spearman, president); owns KEZZ(AM) Estes Park, Colo. Spearman also owns/is buying KFKA(AM) Greeley and KHPN(AM) Loveland, Colo.

Seller: Pueblo Community College, Pueblo (Dan Thomas, general manager); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

Format: News/talk

Broker: McCoy Broadcast Brokerage Inc.

KTLD(AM) Alexandria, La.

Price: $180,000

Buyer: Peoples Broadcast Network LLC, Stamford, Conn. (Otto Miller, manager); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Hill Country Broadcasting Inc., Alexandria (Troy L. DeRamus, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1110 kHz, 2 kW

Format: News/talk

WNOS(AM) New Bern, N.C.

Price: $65,000

Buyer: CTC Media Group Inc., Clarksville, Md. (Lee Afflerbach, owner); owns WWNB(AM) New Bern and WWJV(AM) Camp Lejeune/New Bern, N.C.

Seller: RRR Broadcasting of New Bern Inc., New Bern (Lee Thompson, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Big band

WTNR(AM) Waynesboro, Tenn.

Price: $40,000

Buyer: Wayne County Community Radio LLC, Waynesboro, Tenn. (Gerald E. Ditts, managing member); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Malkan Broadcasting Associates, Corpus Christi, Texas (Mathew and Audrey Malkan [spouses], partners); owns three FMs. The Malkans also own two other FMs

Facilities: 930 kHz, 500 W day

Format: News/talk

Broker: Thorburn Co.

WWNT(AM) Dothan, Ala.

Price: $15,000

Buyer: WWNT LLC, Dothan (Larry H. Williams, owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Dove Broadcasting Inc., Dothan (Lamar Trammell, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Talk

WEBO(AM) Owego, N.Y.

Price: $1

Buyer: Tioga Media Inc., Owego (Mary F. Harrington, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: WEBO Radio Inc., Vestal, N.Y. (Thomas J. Mollen, president); owns WLTB(FM) Owego

Facilities: 1330 kHz, 5 kW day, 50 W night

Format: Soft AC