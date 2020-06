KTKP(AM) Phoenix

Price: $1.7 million

Buyer: Mortenson Broadcasting Co., Lexington, Ky. (Jack M. Mortenson, owner); owns 11 other AMs and five FMs. Mortenson also owns KGGR(AM) Dallas

Seller: Christian Communications Inc., Phoenix (Rex D. Collins, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1280 kHz, 2.5 kW day, 230 W day

Format: News/talk