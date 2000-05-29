AMS
KSMM(AM) Shakopee, Minn.
Price: $750,000
Buyer: Las Americas Corp, Minneapolis (Selwin Ortega, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: North Star Broadcasting Ltd., Benson, Minn. (Robert J. Chevalier, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1530 kHz, 8.6 kW day, 10 W night
Format: News/talk
WEKC(AM) Williamsburg, Ky.
Price: $150,000
Buyer: Gerald Parks, Williamsburg; no other broadcast interests
Sellers: Trio Broadcasting Corp., Hindman, Ky. (Roger Martin and Randy Thompson, principals). Thompson owns WKCB-AM-FM Hindman
Facilities: 710 kHz, 4.2 kW day
Format: Country
KWBC(AM) Navasota, Texas
Price: $150,000
Buyer: Chilson Enterprises Inc., Irving, Texas (Lynn Chilson, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Nicol Broadcasting Ltd., Crockett, Texas (L.T. Nicol, manager); owns KBHT(FM) Crockett
Facilities: 1550 kHz, 250 W day, 26 W night
Format: Country
Broker: John Saunders
WALQ(AM) Wilson, N.C.
Price: $140,000
Buyer: Broadcast Ventures Group Inc., Austin, Texas (Bradie Speller, principal); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Taylor Group Inc., Lihue, Hawaii (James A. Taylor, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1420 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night
Format: Christian
WINI(AM) Murphysboro/Carbondale, Ill.
Price: $89,929 (includes $29,929 repayment of debt)
Buyer: Radio Station WINI, Murphysboro (spouses Dale W. and Nancy J. Adkins, co-owners). Note: Dale Adkins was 25% owner of seller
Seller: Radio Station WINI, Murphysboro (James E. Dunn, John E. Dunn [trustee for Marion A. Dunn] and Ralph A. Dunn, each 25% owners); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1420 kHz, 420 W day, 500 W night
Format: News/talk
WAHH(AM) Wilmington, N.C.
Price: $75,000
Buyer: Family Radio Network Inc., Wilmington (James J. Stephens Jr., president); owns WWIL-AM-FM Wilmington
Seller: Ocean Broadcasting LLC, Wilmington (Charles H. Sullivan Jr., president); owns wmfd(am)-wrqr(fm) Wilmington and construction permit for WAZO(FM) Long Beach, N.C.
Facilities: 1340 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Children's
KLEC(AM) England/Little Rock and KAWW(AM) Heber Springs/Little Rock, Ark.
Price: $70,000
Buyer: Asset Management Group Inc., Fairfield Bay, Ark. (David Maier, president); no other broadcast interests
Sellers: Equity Broadcasting Corp., Little Rock (Larry Morton, president); owns/is buying 14 TVs, eight FMs and five other AMs, including KYPX(TV) Little Rock, KLEC-FM England/Little Rock and KAWW-FM Heber/Little Rock
Facilities: klec: 1530 kHz, 250 W day; kaww: 1370 kHz, 1 kW day
Formats: klec: alternative rock; kaww: oldies
Broker: MGMT Services Inc.
