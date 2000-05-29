KSMM(AM) Shakopee, Minn.

Price: $750,000

Buyer: Las Americas Corp, Minneapolis (Selwin Ortega, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: North Star Broadcasting Ltd., Benson, Minn. (Robert J. Chevalier, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1530 kHz, 8.6 kW day, 10 W night

Format: News/talk

WEKC(AM) Williamsburg, Ky.

Price: $150,000

Buyer: Gerald Parks, Williamsburg; no other broadcast interests

Sellers: Trio Broadcasting Corp., Hindman, Ky. (Roger Martin and Randy Thompson, principals). Thompson owns WKCB-AM-FM Hindman

Facilities: 710 kHz, 4.2 kW day

Format: Country

KWBC(AM) Navasota, Texas

Price: $150,000

Buyer: Chilson Enterprises Inc., Irving, Texas (Lynn Chilson, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Nicol Broadcasting Ltd., Crockett, Texas (L.T. Nicol, manager); owns KBHT(FM) Crockett

Facilities: 1550 kHz, 250 W day, 26 W night

Format: Country

Broker: John Saunders

WALQ(AM) Wilson, N.C.

Price: $140,000

Buyer: Broadcast Ventures Group Inc., Austin, Texas (Bradie Speller, principal); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Taylor Group Inc., Lihue, Hawaii (James A. Taylor, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1420 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night

Format: Christian

WINI(AM) Murphysboro/Carbondale, Ill.

Price: $89,929 (includes $29,929 repayment of debt)

Buyer: Radio Station WINI, Murphysboro (spouses Dale W. and Nancy J. Adkins, co-owners). Note: Dale Adkins was 25% owner of seller

Seller: Radio Station WINI, Murphysboro (James E. Dunn, John E. Dunn [trustee for Marion A. Dunn] and Ralph A. Dunn, each 25% owners); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1420 kHz, 420 W day, 500 W night

Format: News/talk

WAHH(AM) Wilmington, N.C.

Price: $75,000

Buyer: Family Radio Network Inc., Wilmington (James J. Stephens Jr., president); owns WWIL-AM-FM Wilmington

Seller: Ocean Broadcasting LLC, Wilmington (Charles H. Sullivan Jr., president); owns wmfd(am)-wrqr(fm) Wilmington and construction permit for WAZO(FM) Long Beach, N.C.

Facilities: 1340 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Children's

KLEC(AM) England/Little Rock and KAWW(AM) Heber Springs/Little Rock, Ark.

Price: $70,000

Buyer: Asset Management Group Inc., Fairfield Bay, Ark. (David Maier, president); no other broadcast interests

Sellers: Equity Broadcasting Corp., Little Rock (Larry Morton, president); owns/is buying 14 TVs, eight FMs and five other AMs, including KYPX(TV) Little Rock, KLEC-FM England/Little Rock and KAWW-FM Heber/Little Rock

Facilities: klec: 1530 kHz, 250 W day; kaww: 1370 kHz, 1 kW day

Formats: klec: alternative rock; kaww: oldies

Broker: MGMT Services Inc.