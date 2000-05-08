KQTL(AM) Sahuarita/Tucson, Ariz.

Price: $3.3 million

Buyer: Radio Unica Communications Corp., Miami (Joaquin F. Blaya, president); owns/is buying 15 other AMs

Seller: CIMA Broadcasting L.L.C., Tucson (Raul B. Gamez, CEO/general manager); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1210 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night

Format: Regional Mexican

Broker: Serafin Bros.

Construction permit for WALD(AM) Walterboro, S.C.

Price: $76,000

Buyer: John H. Pembroke, Tallahassee, Fla.; owns WBGC(AM) Chipley, Fla.

Seller: Frankie Green, Charleston, S.C.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1080 kHz, 2.5 kW

69.7% of WKWL(AM) Florala, Ala.

Price: Up to $13,000 ($10,000 cash and up to $3,000 assumption of debt)

Buyer: Robert Williamson, Crestview, Fla.; no other broadcast interests

Sellers: J.C. Tew, Florala; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Southern gospel