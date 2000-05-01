KGXL(AM) Costa Mesa/Los Angeles, Calif.

Price: $30 million

Buyer: Chagal Communications Inc., Santa Monica, Calif. (Jack Siegal, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Mount Wilson FM Broadcasters Inc., Los Angeles (Saul Levine, president); owns KKGO-FM Los Angeles, KJAZ(AM) Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, KNOB(AM) Costa Mesa/Los Angeles and KJQI(AM) San Rafael, Calif.

Facilities: 1650 kHz, 10 kW day, 930 W night

Format: Jazz (simulcasts kjaz)

WDNC(AM) Durham/Raleigh/Chapel Hill, N.C.

Price: $1.2 million

Buyer: WCHL-WDNC Inc., Raleigh (Donald W. Curtis, president); owns WCHL(AM) Chapel Hill/Raleigh/Durham, N.C. Curtis owns/has interest in eight other AMs and seven FMs, including WBBB(FM), wcly(am), wdtf(am), wptf(am)-wqdr(fm) and WWND(FM) Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill

Seller: Durham Herald Co. Inc., Durham (David Hughey, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 620 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format: News/talk

KAFY(AM) and construction permit for KZPM(AM) Bakersfield, Calif.

Price: $825,000

Buyer: Golden Pegasus Financial Services Inc., Hughson, Calif. (Nelson Gomez, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Amancio V. Suarez Sr., Miami; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: kafy: 970 kHz, 1 kW day, 5 kW night; kzpm: 1100 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format: kafy: Spanish

WMBA(AM) Ambridge, Pa.

Price: $325,000

Buyer: Iorio Broadcasting Inc., Beaver Falls, Pa. (Frank Iorio Jr., president); owns WBVP(AM) Beaver Falls

Seller: Donn Communications Inc., Ambridge (Donn R. Wuycik, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1460 kHz, 500 W

Format: Talk

WJBY(AM) Gadsden, Ala.

Price: $250,000 (for stock)

Buyer: Donnie H. Thomas, Oneonta, Ala.; no other broadcast interests

Seller: Hinton Mitchem, Gadsden; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 930 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night

Format: Religion

KHOL(AM) Beulah, N.D.

Price: $110,000

Buyer: Two Guys Broadcasting Inc., Bismarck, N.D. (Richard Knaup, president); owns KHND(AM) Harvey, N.D.

Seller: Mercer Broadcasting Inc., Beulah (Alice Bolinske, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1410 kHz, 1 kW day, 180 W night

Format: C & W

AMplification

Snowden Associates brokered the $1.2 million sale of WMIW-FM North Myrtle Beach, S.C., by Covenant Educational Fellowship Inc. to Educational Media Foundation (B & C, April 17).