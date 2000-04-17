Three-party deal involving WPOL(AM) Winston-Salem/Greensboro, N.C., and WCPK(AM) Chesapeake, Va.

Value: $550,000

Buyer, wpol: Stuart W. Epperson, Winston-Salem, N.C.; owns WCOG(AM) (formely wtck), WWBG(AM) and WTOB(AM) Winstion-Salem/Greensboro and 36.84% of Salem Communications Corp., which owns/is buying 38 AMs and 15 FMs

Seller: wpol: Levi Willis Sr., Norfolk, Va.; owns/is buying 33 AMs and 11 FMs. Willis gets $200,000 cash and wcpk from Nancy Epperson (wiife of buyer). Nancy Epperson gets $250,000 from Stuart Epperson. Nancy Epperson owns three AMs and 10% of Salem

Facilities: wpol: 1340 kHz, 1 kW; wcpk: 1600 kHz, 5 kW day, 27 kW night

Formats: wpol: religion; wcpk: business news/info