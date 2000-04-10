KVJY(AM) Pharr/McAllen, Texas

Price: $2.5 million

Buyer: Radio Unica Corp., Miami (Joaquin F. Blaya, president); owns 13 other AMs

Seller: El Pistolon Investments LP; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 840 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format: Spanish

WGEZ(AM) Beloit, Wis.

Price: $550,000

Buyer: Rego Ltd., Milwaukee (Betsy Trimble, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Great Radio Broadcasting Inc., Beloit (Steve Walrath, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Oldies

Broker: Hawkeye Radio Properties Inc.

KULP(AM) El Campo, Texas

Price: $240,000

Buyer: Wharton County Radio Inc., Austin, Texas (Robert Garcia-Buckalew, president). Garcia-Buckalew owns KNTX(AM) (formerly krjt) Bowie, Texas

Seller: Bar-B Broadcasting Inc., El Campo (Fred Barbee Jr., president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1390 kHz, 500 W day, 180 W night

Format: Country

Broker: John W. Saunders

KTAE(AM) Taylor/Austin, Texas

Price: $211,300

Buyer: Sendero Multimedia Inc., Edinburg, Texas (Alberto A. Munoz II, president); owns one other AM and three FMs

Seller: Vie Dansante Broadcasting Inc., Austin (Zee Zepeda, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1260 kHz, 1 kW day

Format: Spanish

WWIT(AM) Canton, N.C.

Price: $210,000

Buyer: Blue Ridge Financial Inc., Asheville, N.C. (Alan Warshaw, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Pace Broadcasting Inc., Canton (Will Osenga, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 970 kHz, 5 kW day

Format: Oldies

Broker: Alderfer and Associates

WNEA(AM) Newnan, Ga.

Price: $135,000

Buyer: Word Christian Broadcasting Inc., Douglasville, Ga. (Ray Conway, director); owns WDCY(AM) Douglasville and WDPC(AM) Dallas/Douglasville, Ga.

Seller: Banks Communications, Newnan (Harold Banks, CEO); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1300 kHz, 1 kW day

Format: Christian

WQLS(AM) Ozark/Dothan, Ala.

Price: $12,000

Buyer: Jimmy Jarrell, Auburn, Ala.; owns WRFS(AM) Alexander City, Ala./Columbus, Ga.

Seller: Woods Communication Group Inc., Dothan, Ala. (Carl Blackmon, secretary/treasurer); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1210 kHz, 10 kW day

Format: News/talk