WACA(AM) Wheaton, Md./Washington

Price: $2.5 million

Buyer: AC Aquisitions LLC, Wheaton (Alejandro Carrasco, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Entravision Communications Co. LLC, Santa Monica, Calif. (Walter A. Ulloa, chairman; Philip C. Wilkinson, president; Univision Communications Inc., 26% owner); owns/is buying 15 TVs, 17 AMs and 29 FMs

Facilities: 1540 kHz, 5 kW

Format: Radio America (Spanish)

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc.

WQIZ(AM) St. George, S.C.

Price: $200,000

Buyer: ELM LLC, St. George (Eddie L. Morris, owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: CAB Inc., Charleston, S.C. (Charles A. Barton, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 810 kHz, 5 kW day

Format: Gospel

WTRX(AM) Flint/Saginaw, Mich.

Price: $180,000

Buyer: Citadel Communications Corporation, Las Vegas (Lawrence R. Wilson, chairman); owns/is buying 64 AMs and 146 FMs, including WMJA-FM (formerly wilz[fm]) Saginaw, WHNN(FM) and WIOG(FM) Bay City/Saginaw, WKQZ(FM) Midland/Saginaw and WMJK(FM) (formerly wylz) Pinconning/Saginaw

Seller: David Lee Communications Inc., Burton, Mich. (David L. Schuehrer, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1330 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format: Sports

WEGP(AM) Presque Isle, Maine

Price: $40,000

Buyer: Decelles/Smith Media, Presque Isle (McDonnell Smith, president/10% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Star Radio Co., Kennebunk, Maine (Elayne Star, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1390 kHz, 5 kW

Format: Talk

WRIT(AM) Bamberg-Denmark, S.C.

Price: $40,000

Buyer: Glory Communications Inc., Cayce, S.C. (Alex Snipe, president/owner); owns WTGH(AM) Cayce, WFMV(FM) South Congaree/Cayce and WLJI(FM) Summerton, S.C.

Seller: Gaston Broadcasting Inc., Bamberg (Eddie Gaston, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 790 kHz, 1 kW day, 100 W night

Format: AC

KCLI(AM) Clinton, Ohio

Price: $25,000

Buyer: Wright Broadcasting Systems Inc., Weatherford, Okla. (G. Herald Wright Jr., president/owner); owns one other AM and three FMs, including KQMX(FM) Clinton

Seller: Tyler Media Group Inc., Oklahoma City (Ty A. Tyler, president); owns KLCI-FM Clinton and KKNG-AM-FM Newcastle/Oklahoma City, Okla.

Facilities: 1320 kHz, 1 kW day, 108 W night

Format: News/talk