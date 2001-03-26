WORA Mayaguez, WPRP Ponce and WSKN San Juan, P.R.

Price: $5.075 million (includes noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Arso Radio Crop., Caguas, P.R. (Jesus M. Soto, chairman/60% owner); owns/is buying five other FMs, including WIVA-FM Aguadilla/Mayaguez, WRIO(FM) Ponce and WPRM-FM San Juan, P.R. Sota has interest in six more AMs and two more FMs, including WELO(AM) Ponce and WUNA(AM ) San Juan

Seller: Radio Cadena Informativa Inc., Hato Rey, P.R. (Reynaldo Royo, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: WORA : 760 kHz, 5 kW; WPRP : 910 kHz, 5 kW; WSKN : 630 kHz, 5 kW

Formats: WORA : news; WPRP, WSKN : news/talk

KNXN Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Price: $300,000

Buyer: Good News Radio Broadcasting Inc., Tucson, Ariz. (Douglas E. Martin, president); owns two Tucson AMs

Seller: Nogales Community Service Broadcasters Inc., Sierra Vista (Rufino C. Cantu Jr., president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1470 kHz, 2.5 kW day, 39 W night

Format: Top 40, Spanish

WFHK Pell City, Ala.

Price: $275,000 cash

Buyer: Stocks Broadcasting Inc., Pell City (Adam M. Stocks, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Williamson Broadcasting Inc., Talladega, Ala. (Douglas L. Williamson, president); owns WSSY-FM Talladega

Facilities: 1430 kHz, 5 kW day

Format: Country

WESO Southbridge, Mass.

Price: $250,000

Buyer: Money Matters Radio Inc., Newton, Mass. (Susan Armstrong, president/owner); owns WBNW(AM) Concord, Mass.

Seller: Eastern Media Inc., Southbridge (John Neuhoff, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 970 kHz, 1 kW day, 21 W night

Format: Country

WXMY Saltville, Va.

Price: $62,000

Buyer: Continental Media Group LLC, Chilhowie, Va. (Jeffrey L. [president] and Wendy Raynor, co-owners); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Robert P. Flanigan, Boone, N.C.; no other broadcast interests. Note: Flanigan bought WXMY for $20,000 (Changing Hands, Jan. 17, 2000)

Facilities: 1600 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night

Format: Country

WKRO Cairo, Ill.

Price: $20,500 (at auction)

Buyer: Alexander Broadcasting Corp., Metropolis, Ill. (Eugene Stratemeyer, president/owner). Stratemeyer owns KZMA(FM) Poplar Bluff, Mo., and has applied to build FM in Naylor, Mo.

Seller: Alexander County Board of Commissioners, Cairo (Charles E. Bonefield, receiver); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Classic rock, country, news/talk