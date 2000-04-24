WKDM(AM) New York

Value: $45 million ($24.5 million cash and wzhf[am] Arlington, Va./Washington, D.C., and WKDV(AM) Manassas, Va./Washington)

Buyer: Mega Communications; is buying WPLC(FM) Warrenton, Va./Washington (see item, above)

Seller: Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc., New York (Arthur S. Liu, president); owns/is buying 17 other AMs and two FMs, including WKCW(AM) Warrenton, Va./Washington. (see item, below)

Facilities: wkdm: 1380- kHz, 5 kW day; wzhf: 1390 kHz, 5 kW; wkdv: 1460 kHz, 5 kW

Formats: wkdm, wzhf: Spanish; wkdv: children

Broker: Biernacki Brokerage

KARI(AM) and construction permit for KBLO(AM) Blaine/Bellingham, Wash.

Price: $3 million

Buyer: Multicultural Radio; is buying WKCW(AM) Warrenton, Va./Washington (see item, below); is selling WKDM(AM) New York (see preceding item)

Seller: Birch Bay Broadcasting Co. Inc., Seattle (George A. Wilson, president); owns KBLE(AM) Seattle

Facilities: kari: 550 kHz, 5 kW day, 2.5 kW night; kblo: 1600 kHz, 50 kW day, 10 kW night

Format: kari: religion

Broker: William B. Schutz Jr.

KZDC(AM) San Antonio, Texas

Price: $1.8 million

Buyer: Radio Unica Corp., Miami (Joaquin F. Blaya, president); owns/is buying 14 other AMs

Seller: Lotus Communications Corp., Los Angeles (Howard A. Kalmenson, president); owns nine other AMs and nine FMs, including KZEP-FM San Antonio

Facilities: 1250 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Spanish

WKCW(AM) Warrenton, Va./Washington, D.C.

Price: $450,000

Buyer: Multicultural Radio; is buying KARI(AM) and CP for KBLO(AM) Blaine/Bellingham, Wash.; is selling WKDM(AM) New York (see items, above)

Seller: Radio Broadcast Communications Inc., Rockville, Md. (William Parris, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day, 1.7 kW night

Format: Classic country

KTEM(AM) Temple, Texas

Price: $425,000

Buyer: Cumulus Media; is buying WWFN(FM) Lake City/Florence, S.C. (see item, above)

Seller: Bell Broadcasting Co. Ltd., Temple (Clint Formby, member). Formby also has interest in two other AMs and two FMs

Facilities: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

Format: News

Broker: Media Services Group Inc.

WRTP(AM) Chapel Hill/Durham, WRTG(AM) Garner/Durham and WGSB(AM) Mebane/Durham, N.C.

Price: $257,000

Buyer: Radio Training Network Inc., Lakeland, Fla. (James L. Campbell, president); owns six FMs

Seller: Carolina Christian Communications Inc., Durham (Landson L. Leathers, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wrtp: 1530 kHz, 10 kW day; wrtg: 1000 kHz, 1 kW day; wgsb: 1060 kHz, 1 kW day

Formats: All AC

KHAD(AM) De Soto, Mo.

Price:$125,000

Buyer: Radio Free Texas Trust, Bellaire, Texas (Jerome L. Friemel, trustee); owns KILE(AM) Bellaire. Note: Planned sale of khad to New Life Evangelistic Center Inc. (B & C, Nov. 11, 1999) did not go through

Seller: Schafermeyer Broadcasting Corp., Columbia, Mo. (Kim R. Schafermeyer, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1190 kHz, 5 kW day

Formats: Country

Broker: John W. Saunders

WLYC(AM) Williamsport, Pa.

Price: $5,000 (assumption of debt)

Buyer: Brown Bear Irrevocable Common Law Trust, South Williamsport, Pa. (Frederick M. Stein and Michael Martin, trustees); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Doris A. Zmyewski, Warriors Mark, Pa.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 36 Wnight

Format: Country