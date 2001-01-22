WKOX Framingham/Natick/Boston, Mass.

Price:

$10 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about 1,120

radios, including six FMs and one AM in Boston

Seller:

Fairbanks Communications Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla. (Richard Fairbanks, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1200 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

Spanish

Broker:

Blackburn & Co.

WLVU (formerly WTBL) Dunedin/ Clearwater, Fla.

Price:

$2 million

Buyer:

Starter Enterprises Inc., Atlanta (Bruce Maduri, president); owns nine other AMs

Seller:

Synchronous Media Group Inc., Odessa, Fla. (Mark Jorgenson, president/ owner). Jorgenson owns/is buying eight AMs and seven FMs

Facilities:

1470 kHz, 5 kW day

Format:

Gospel

Broker:

Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage

KOVO Provo, Utah

Price:

$335,000

Buyer:

Millcreek Broadcasting LLC, Chicago (Christopher F. Devine, principal). Devine, with Bruce Buzil, owns/is buying 36 other AMs and 76 FMs

Seller:

Great Stock Co. of Vast International Import Inc., Provo(Judith W. Grow, principal). Grow also has interest in KRXK(AM) and KGTM(FM) Rexburg, Idaho

Facilities:

960 kHz, 5 kW day, 1080 W night

Format:

Big Band

Broker:

Media Services Inc.