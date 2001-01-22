AMs
WKOX Framingham/Natick/Boston, Mass.
Price:
$10 million
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about 1,120
radios, including six FMs and one AM in Boston
Seller:
Fairbanks Communications Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla. (Richard Fairbanks, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1200 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
Spanish
Broker:
Blackburn & Co.
WLVU (formerly WTBL) Dunedin/ Clearwater, Fla.
Price:
$2 million
Buyer:
Starter Enterprises Inc., Atlanta (Bruce Maduri, president); owns nine other AMs
Seller:
Synchronous Media Group Inc., Odessa, Fla. (Mark Jorgenson, president/ owner). Jorgenson owns/is buying eight AMs and seven FMs
Facilities:
1470 kHz, 5 kW day
Format:
Gospel
Broker:
Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage
KOVO Provo, Utah
Price:
$335,000
Buyer:
Millcreek Broadcasting LLC, Chicago (Christopher F. Devine, principal). Devine, with Bruce Buzil, owns/is buying 36 other AMs and 76 FMs
Seller:
Great Stock Co. of Vast International Import Inc., Provo(Judith W. Grow, principal). Grow also has interest in KRXK(AM) and KGTM(FM) Rexburg, Idaho
Facilities:
960 kHz, 5 kW day, 1080 W night
Format:
Big Band
Broker:
Media Services Inc.
