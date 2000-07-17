KLTX(AM) Long Beach/Los Angeles, Calif.

Price: $30 million

Buyer: Hi-Favor Broadcasting LLC, Valencia, Calif. (spouses Roland S. and Lila Sullivan Hinz, owners). Roland S. Hinz is a director of seller

Seller: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president); owns/is buying 47 AMs and 22 FMs, including KKLA-FM Los Angeles, kezy(am)-kxmx(fm) Anaheim/Los Angeles and KIEV(AM) Glendale/Los Angeles

Facilities: 1390 kHz, 5 kW day, 3.6 W night

Format: Religion

KXEG(AM) Tolleson/Phoenix

Price: $4.5 million

Buyer: James Crystal Holdings Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla. (James C. Hilliard, president/owner); owns/is buying six other AMs and two FMs

Seller: Radio Property Ventures, Mitchell, Ill. (Burt Kaufman, managing partner); owns KXEN(AM) Festus/St. Louis, Mo.

Facilities: 1010 kHz, 7.5 kW day, 250 W night

Format: Religion

Broker: John Pierce & Co.

WYNS(AM) Allentown, Pa.

Price: $550,000

Buyer: Zoma Corp., Philidelphia (Ragan A. Henry, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Valley Broadcasting Co., Lehighton, Pa. (Martin H. Philip, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1160 kHz, 4.5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format: Country

Broker: Richard A. Foreman Associates

WLLM(AM) Lincoln/Springfield, Ill.

Price: $310,000

Buyer: Thompson Broadcasting Co., Decatur, Ill. (Jerando Thompson, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Saga Communications; owns/is buying wtax(am)-wdbr(fm) and WQQL(FM) Springfield, WYMG(FM) Jacksonville/Springfield and WYXY(FM) Lincoln/Springfield, all Ill., and whou(am)-wyxl(fm) and wtko(am)-wqny(fm) Ithaca, N.Y. (see item, above)

Facilities: 1370 kHz, 1 kW day, 35 w night

Format: News/talk

Broker: Thornburn Co.

KTEO(AM) Wichita Falls, Texas

Price: $100

Buyer: Cornerstone Baptist Educational Ministries Inc., Grand Rapids, Mich. (Charles Alber, one of 26 board members); owns three FMs

Seller: Red River Educational Media Foundation, Wichita Falls (David Briggs, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 90.5 MHz, 6.5 kW, ant. 782 ft.

Format: Children's