KRLA Pasadena/Los Angeles and KRAK Sacramento, Calif.



Price:

$68.31 million cash ($65 million for KRLA ; $3.31 million for KRAK )



Buyer:

ABC Inc., New York (Robert A. Iger, president; John Hare, vice president/ president, Radio Division [Walt Disney Co., parent (Robert Iger, president)]); owns/is buying 10 TVs, 17 FMs and 33 other AMs, including KABC-TV-AM, KDIS(AM) and KLOS(FM) Los Angeles



Seller:

Infinity Broadcasting Corp., New York (Mel Karmazin, CEO; Dan Mason, president; Viacom Inc., majority owner [Karmazin, chairman]); owns/is buying 132 FMs and 49 AMs, including KCBS-FM , KFWB(AM), KLSX(FM), KHTK(AM)-KNCI(FM), KSFM(FM), KXOA(FM), KYMX(FM ) and KZZO(FM) Sacramento. Viacom owns 39 TVs, including KCBS-TV-DT Los Angeles and KMAX-TV Sacramento; is selling WBGR(AM) and WMBD(AM) Baltimore and KHVN(AM ) Fort Worth, Texas (see next two items). Note: Under this deal, Infinity keeps KRAK and KRLA offices and studios. Also: Radio-station divestitures were required in Sacramento and Los Angeles to gain federal approval of Infinity parent CBS Corp.'s merger into Viacom



Facilities:

KRLA : 1110 kHz, 50 kW day,

20 kW night; KRAK : 1470 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night



Formats:

KRLA : talk (to be sports, including ESPN Radio); KRAK : country Broker: Media Venture Partners Inc. (buyer)

WBGR and WMBD Baltimore

Price:

$5.4 million cash



Buyer:

Expanse Communications Inc., Columbia, Md. (Jeanell J. Hines, president); no other broadcast interests



Seller:

Infinity Broadcasting (see preceding item); owns WJFK(AM)-WLIF(FM), WWMX(FM) and WXYV(FM) Baltimore and WQSR(FM) Catonsville/Baltimore, Md. Viacom owns WJZ-TV Baltimore

Facilities: WBGR: 860 kHz, 2.5 kW day, .066 kW night; WMBD: 750 kHz, .7 kW day



Formats:

WBGR : gospel; WMBD : Christian



Broker:

Minority Media and Telecommunications Council KHVN Fort Worth/Dallas and construction permit to build expanded band KOME



Price:

$4.7 million



Buyer

: Trumpet Broadcasting System Inc., Heath, Texas (Clara McLaughlin, president/ 36.6% owner); no other broadcast interests



Seller:

Infinity Broadcasting (see preceding two items); owns/is buying KLUV-FM, KRBV(FM), KRLD(AM) and KYNG(FM ) Dallas, KOAI(FM) Fort Worth/Dallas and KVIL-FM Highland Park/Dallas; is selling KJOI(AM) (formerly KLUV ) Dallas. Viacom owns 39 TVs, including KTVT-TV and KTXA(TV) Dallas/Fort Worth, requiring spinoffs of KHVN and KJOI

Facilities:

KHVN : 970 kHz, 1 kW day, .27 kW night; KOME : 1630 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night



Format:

KHVN : gospel



Broker:

Minority Media and Telecommunications Council

Construction permit for KSDG Julian (near sacramento), Calif.



Price:

Cost of obtaining CP



Buyer:

Jeffrey N. Eustis, Palo Alto, Calif.; has applied to build four AMs in four states (none California)



Seller:

Edward L. Berkowitz, Norman, Okla.; no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

890 kHz, 250 W day, 330 W night