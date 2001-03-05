KJOI (formerly KLUV) Dallas

Price: $16 million cash

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about 1,126 other radios, including KDMX(FM) , KFBF(FM) , KSKY(AM) and KZPS(FM) Dallas, KHKS(FM) Denton/Dallas and KEGL(FM) Fort Worth/Dallas; is selling KDGE(FM) Dallas and call sign and format of KTXQ(FM) Fort Worth/Dallas to seller

Seller: Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Catherine L. Hughes, chairwoman/ owner; Alfred Liggins, president); owns/is buying 47 other radio stations, including KBFB(FM) Dallas, along with KDGE(FM) Dallas and call sign and format of KTXQ(FM) Fort Worth/Dallas, both being bought from Clear Channel. Note: Radio One recently closed on deal to buy KJOI from Infinity Broadcasting Corp. for same price (Changing Hands, May 22, 2000)

Facilities: 1190 kHz, 50 kW day, 5 kW night

Format: FoxSports Radio

WLIM Patchogue, N.Y.

Price: $850,000 (includes five-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Polnet Communications Ltd., Chicago (Walter Kotaba, president/ owner); owns three other AMs

Seller: Long Island Music Broadcasting Corp., Medford, N.Y. (George Hoag and Ellsworth Shiebler, principals); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1580 kHz, 10 kW day, 37 W night

Format: Nostalgia, jazz

Broker: Satterfield & Perry Inc. (seller)

KUAI Eleele, Hawaii

Price: $550,000

Buyer: Visionary Related Entertainment Inc., Rohnert Park, Calif. (John Detz Jr., president/66.7% owner); owns five FMs and two AMs, all Hawaii. Detz owns 80% of KNUQ(FM) Paaulo, Hawaii

Seller: American Islands Broadcasting Corp., Eleele (Bill Dahle, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 720 kHz, 5 kW

Format: AC

KGTO Tulsa, Okla.

Price: $455,000 cash

Buyer: Perry Broadcasting Co. Inc., Oklahoma City (Russell M. Perry, president/owner); owns two FMs and two AMs, all Oklahoma

Seller: Cox Radio Inc., Atlanta (Robert F. Neil, president); owns/is buying 67 FMs and 16 AMs, including four FMs and one AM in Tulsa

Facilities: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day

Format: Adult standards, nostalgia

Broker: McCoy Broadcast Brokerage (buyer); Media Venture Partners (seller)

WDXZ (formerly WXWY) Robertsdale, Ala.

Price: $180,000

Buyer: Great America Radio Network Inc., Gulf Shores, Ala. (Walter J. Bowen, owner); is buying WBCA(AM)-WYDH(FM) Admore, Ala.

Seller: Gulf Coast Broadcasting Co. Inc., Orange Beach, Ala. (R. Lee Hagan, principal); owns WCSN(FM ) Orange Beach, WIJK(AM)-WPGG(FM) Evergreen and WABF(AM) Fairhope/Mobile, Ala.

Facilities: 1000 kHz, 1 kW day

Format: Big band, MOR