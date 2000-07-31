KCBQ(AM) San Diego

Price: $5 million

Buyer: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president); owns/is buying 47 AMs and 22 FMs, including KPRZ(AM) San Marcos-Poway/San Diego, Calif.

Seller: Concord Media Group Inc., Odessa, Fla. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president/owner); owns/is buying two other AMs and three FMs. Jorgenson also owns KCBQ(AM) San Diego and 20% of two Florida AMs

Facilities: 1170 kHz, 50 kW day, 1.5 kW night

Format: Talk

WHOF(AM) Leesburg, Fla. (reaches parts of Orlando)

Price: $1.05 million

Buyer: Senior Broadcasting Corp., The Villages, Fla. (Jennifer L. Parr, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Walker Heart of Florida Broadcasting Inc., Wildwood, Fla. (Keith Walker, principal). Walker is president of Walker Information and Educational Institute, which owns WWKO(FM) Belleview, Fla.

Facilities: 640 kHz, 830 W day, 980 W night

Format: Religious talk

WKEW(AM) Greensboro/Winston-Salem, N.C.

Price: $800,000

Buyer: Truth Broadcasting Corp., Winston-Salem, N.C. (Stuart W. Epperson, president); owns/is buying wcog(am), WTOB(AM) and WWBG(AM) Greensboro/Winston-Salem and WXII(AM) Kernersville/Greensboro/ Winston-Salem, N.C., and WLKY(AM) Louisville, Ky. Epperson is chairman of Salem Communications, which is buying KCBQ(AM) San Diego (see item, above). Salem owns Greensboro-based Internet company OnePlace LLC

Seller: HSR Communications LLC, Greensboro (Steve Hutchinson, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

Format: News/talk

WRBP(AM) Warren (near Youngstown), Ohio

Price: $800,000

Buyer: Valley Broadcasting Inc., Youngstown (spouses Rena S. Ott, 51% owner; Daniel Ott, 49% owner). Daniel Ott owns WASN(AM) Youngstown

Seller: Star Communications Inc., Solon, Ohio (Art Greenberg, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1440 kHz, 5 kW

Format: Sports

WASA(AM) Havre de Grace/Towson, Md.

Price: $350,000

Buyer: People's Broadcast Network, Stamford, Conn. (Otto Miller, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: M-10 Broadcasting, Lutherville, Md. (Nick Mangiones, president); owns WWLG(AM) Baltimore. Mangiones owns WCBM(AM) Baltimore.

Facilities: 1330kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night

Format: Big band

Broker: Norman Fischer & Assoc.