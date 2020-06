John Pierce & Co. was the broker for buyer Carolina Metro Radio LLC in the $500,000 deal for WBZK(AM) York, S.C. (Changing Hands, July 10).

Media Venture Partners brokered the $55 million sale of KFRQ(FM), KKPS(FM), KVLY(FM) and KVPA(FM) Harlingen/Brownsville/McAllen, Texas, from Sunburst Media Corp. to Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Changing Hands, June 26).