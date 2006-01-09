Amp'd Wireless Video Service Launches

Amp'd Mobile officially launched its wireless content service at the Consumer Electronics Show late last week.

Amp'd has been lining up content providers for several months, including deals with ABC, NBC, CBS, MTV, Cartoon Net's Adult Swim block, Comedy Central, Spike and Playboy.



Amp'd , which is targeting a young demo, describes itself as a "DVD extra" service, with content--bloopers, clips, outtakes and behind-the-the scenes footage--similar to the extras on DVD releases. It will also provide the regular lineup of ringtones, wallpapers, games and screensavers that are the baselines of mobile service.

The company says full episodes of some shows--it did not say which--would also be available within the next three months.

Cartoon Network, for one, sees the service as a good way to reach its target 18-35 demo with a "unique and fresh interface."

Amp'd is partly owned by Vivendi Universal.