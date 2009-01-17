American Idol: Still Phenomenal

American Idol continued to dominate primetime on Jan. 14 on its second night of two-hour audition shows, averaging an 11.6/29 in the 18-49 demo. That was essentially even with the 11.6/28 in its season debut on Jan. 13. That is down from the 12.6/30 Idol scored with its second night last season, but so is viewing in general.

The bigger and better news for Fox is that last year, Idol declined by more than 3 rating points from its first to second night of the season (from a 15.7/36 to 12.6/30).