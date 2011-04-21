'American Idol' Ratings Rebound

With American Idol's

leading judge having departed the show this season, many estimated that ratings

for the aging show would fall 15 to 20 percent. However, ratings have actually

begun to increase, reported

The New York Times.

The ratings for the 10-year-old show has had a steady

decrease for the last several years; this is the first time since 2007 that Idol has shown improvement. Although slight

(only up 1% since last season, the show is averaging 25 million viewers), the

ratings as well as the gap between the second-biggest show, Modern Family, give promise to the

producers that the show will continue to air for years to come.

The former naysayers cited Simon Cowell's departure to

import another British singing competition, The

X Factor, as a sign that Idol

would surely fall. However, the addition of Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler to

the judging panel has spun the show in a more optimistic direction that viewers

seem to enjoy. Adding on to the batch of new contestants each season, the ability

to "reinvent" the program is an advantage of reality television. Few scripted

shows see past ten seasons; reality shows manage to last even past a 20th

(such as Survivor, on its 21st).

The revamped Idol

will be tested against newcomer The X

Factor in September. Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment

at Fox, thinks that "people clearly want to love this show, so if you give them

something to love, they'll come back."