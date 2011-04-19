'American Idol' Product Placement Hits High
Product placement during American Idol more than doubled since last month, reported
Advertising Age.
Viewers saw 208 in-show appearances of brands such as
Coca-Cola, Ford and AT&T during American
Idol in the month of March; last month, the count totaled 102, according to
Nielsen research. Idol topped the
charts as the leader of product placements - coming in second was NBC's Celebrity Apprentice, which hit 127.
It should be noted, however, that March had a week more than February, bringing
a higher episode count.
The Nielsen research also reported that Coca-Cola held
the title as the most ubiquitous brand in primetime, with AT&T, Chevrolet,
Ford and Apple following.
