'American Idol' Product Placement Hits High

Product placement during American Idol more than doubled since last month, reported

Advertising Age.

Viewers saw 208 in-show appearances of brands such as

Coca-Cola, Ford and AT&T during American

Idol in the month of March; last month, the count totaled 102, according to

Nielsen research. Idol topped the

charts as the leader of product placements - coming in second was NBC's Celebrity Apprentice, which hit 127.

It should be noted, however, that March had a week more than February, bringing

a higher episode count.

The Nielsen research also reported that Coca-Cola held

the title as the most ubiquitous brand in primetime, with AT&T, Chevrolet,

Ford and Apple following.