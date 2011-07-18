'American Idol’ to be Inducted into B&C Hall of Fame

American Idol will be inducted

into Broadcasting & Cable’s Hall of

Fame as part of the 2011 class to

be honored at the 21st annual awards dinner

on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Waldorf

Astoria in New York City.

“American Idol has been a broadcasting

phenomenon from the moment it

debuted, and it just keeps getting stronger,”

said Bill McGorry, chairman of the

Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. “This

honor is richly deserved for a show that

has had such an unprecedented impact on

the entire industry.”

Producers and executives involved with

the show reacted to its selection as a 2011

honoree.

Simon Fuller, creator of American Idol:

“It’s always special when American Idol gets

honored, and even more so when it is by

a distinguished organization such as the

Broadcasting & Cable

Hall of Fame. This

show has entertained

hundreds

of millions of

TV viewers

and music

fans around

the world

over the last 10

seasons, and I’d like

to dedicate this award

to everyone who has helped us

stay true to our pure ideal of discovering

and showcasing the very best new singing

talent in America.”

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Fremantle-

Media North America and executive

producer of American Idol: “This is an

exceptional honor for all of us. It is quite

extraordinary and rare for a television

show to receive such

recognition for its

achievements

alongside some

of the most

accomplished

individuals in

the broadcast

industry, and

for that we are

truly grateful.”

Mike Darnell, president

of alternative entertainment,

Fox Broadcasting Co.: “We feel

incredibly privileged to be recognized in

the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Our entire American Idol team is honored

to be a part of such a groundbreaking

show, and we’re very thankful to everyone

who has supported the series for the past

10 seasons.”