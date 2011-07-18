'American Idol’ to be Inducted into B&C Hall of Fame
By BCST Staff
American Idol will be inducted
into Broadcasting & Cable’s Hall of
Fame as part of the 2011 class to
be honored at the 21st annual awards dinner
on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Waldorf
Astoria in New York City.
“American Idol has been a broadcasting
phenomenon from the moment it
debuted, and it just keeps getting stronger,”
said Bill McGorry, chairman of the
Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. “This
honor is richly deserved for a show that
has had such an unprecedented impact on
the entire industry.”
Producers and executives involved with
the show reacted to its selection as a 2011
honoree.
Simon Fuller, creator of American Idol:
“It’s always special when American Idol gets
honored, and even more so when it is by
a distinguished organization such as the
Broadcasting & Cable
Hall of Fame. This
show has entertained
hundreds
of millions of
TV viewers
and music
fans around
the world
over the last 10
seasons, and I’d like
to dedicate this award
to everyone who has helped us
stay true to our pure ideal of discovering
and showcasing the very best new singing
talent in America.”
Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Fremantle-
Media North America and executive
producer of American Idol: “This is an
exceptional honor for all of us. It is quite
extraordinary and rare for a television
show to receive such
recognition for its
achievements
alongside some
of the most
accomplished
individuals in
the broadcast
industry, and
for that we are
truly grateful.”
Mike Darnell, president
of alternative entertainment,
Fox Broadcasting Co.: “We feel
incredibly privileged to be recognized in
the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.
Our entire American Idol team is honored
to be a part of such a groundbreaking
show, and we’re very thankful to everyone
who has supported the series for the past
10 seasons.”
