American Honda Divides Honda, Acura Ad Assignments

The American Honda Motor Company has spilt the creative ad assignments for its two automotive brands, reports the New York Times.

The decision came after the company completed the review of its accounts on Monday, the story said. RPA, which had previously handled the creative for both Honda and Acura will now focus soley on Honda, according to the report, while Mullen will take over Acura. The story said that the Boston-based agency had previously creative ads for BMW. RPA and Mullen were among four finalists in the review, with Martin Agency and 72andSunny as the other two, according to the report.

The media planning and buying duties are also leaving RPA for MediaVest, which beat out Horizon Media and Omnicom Group's PHD division, the story said.

The story said the review did not affect the company's relationship with Muse Communications and La Agencia de Orci & Asociados -- two agencies that create ads aimed at consumers who are members of minority groups.

All five agencies will be a part of American Honda's new structure, which includes office space at the company's Torrance, Calif. headquarters, according to the report.

The company, part of the Honda Motor Company Ltd. of Japan, spends more than $1.1 billion a year on advertising in the United States, says the story.