The smart-dressed man in the three-piece suit returns to his

hotel room, tosses aside his newspaper and throws a wallet

down on the dresser. “This man has worked a long hard day

and he’s got a lot of money to show for it—other people’s money,”

comes a familiar, authoritative voiceover in the background, as the man in the hotel room smiles and tosses down a second wallet…and then another,

and another. “He’s a pickpocket,” the voice continues. “His take? $700.”

Fifteen seconds into the 30-second spot, and the viewer is already incensed by

the thief’s smug expression. But any child of 1970s television knows what comes

next: the sight of Karl Malden in a conservative suit and hat—the outfit he wore

keeping The Streets of San Francisco safe

on television—sitting behind the desk at

a busy American Express office, advising

that if you carry American Express travelers

checks instead of cash, your money

will be protected from thieves like that.

And with a reassuring smile, Malden says,

“Don’t leave home without them.”



“Make life rewarding.” “Membership

has its privileges.” “Do you know me?”

“Do more.” “My life, my card.” The campaign

slogans are as familiar as the celebrities

in the commercials who have used

the American Express card as a passage

to adventure, security and convenience.

For decades, the message American Express

has delivered on television and,

more recently, across multiple platforms, can perhaps best be summed up by

another of the company’s campaigns: “A world of service.” And its stellar track

record, familiar presence, dedication to customers and commitment to reputation

have continually set it apart among brands.

“We begin with the notion that it’s noble to serve,” says John Hayes, executive

vice president and head of global advertising and brand management and

chief marketing officer at American Express. “So from a marketing standpoint,

the organization believes it can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,

and we’re bound to end up with creative executions that will excite people. The

things we do affect people’s lives in a positive way. When you think about it,

for a brand, that’s an enviable starting point.”

And from that point, American Express makes its goals and preferences heard

not only in ads but in the programming it underwrites and supports and the economy-

spurring initiatives it sponsors. Those commitments are trademarks that have

guided the B&C Hall of Fame honoree for decades.

“American Express is a company among the absolute top ranks in the transformation

from client to partner—I consider them a media partner, not a marketing

or advertising client,” says Lauren Zalaznick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment

& Digital Networks and Integrated Media, and herself a 2012 inductee

into the B&C Hall of Fame. “They’re as thoughtful and nimble in tough times

as they are in buoyant circumstances.”

For American Express, the use of celebrities through the years—many well

known, others famously almost recognizable—has been a key component to the

appeal of its ads. Regardless of the campaign, what has never changed is a level of

trust that goes beyond typical endorsement; the viewer

never gets the impression that appearing in an American

Express ad is a “job,” which is a function of the

foundational prep work the creative team does before

any filming begins. And the A-list of names includes

the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Robert DeNiro and Ellen

DeGeneres, not to mention, historically, the likes of Mel

Blanc, Stephen King and John Cleese.

“When we start to put together a commercial to feature a celebrity, we

focus on that person’s real-life experience with the card,” Hayes says. “We

don’t show up with a script and ask them to say certain things; we spend our

time focused on cocreating an idea with an individual.…Whether it’s a small

business or a celebrity, they talk about American Express the way they see it.

Take Ellen DeGeneres: Those are Ellen’s words about her life with American

Express and the role the card has played in her life.”

For small businesses, the role the company has played in the last several years

has been equally memorable. Since 2010, its “Small Business Saturday” program

has used an elaborate cross-platform campaign to encourage holiday shoppers to

buy from local brick-and-mortar shops on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. And

the “Shine a Light” program, created in conjunction with NBCUniversal, allows

consumers to nominate their favorite businesses, with the winners receiving grant

money and additional support. It is, in a sense, a winning recession-era stopgap

that urges the return of some cash to the community.



“The Shine a Light campaign was game-changing,” Zalaznick says. “It was

a real comarketing partnership [with NBCU] that brought all the ingenuity

and commitment of American Express to the community. They really took

this mission of service plus security and extended that to…the small-business

owner. It was something that only American Express could do.”

Not surprisingly for a company that earned its reputation for commitment

to prestige, service and security, American Express has long put some of its

funds toward sponsoring everything from programs to better teach teens the financial facts of life, to the annual Tribeca Film Festival; and has contributed

to hundreds of non-profit organizations through its foundation.

In each case American Express relies on a strategic mix of platforms and

social media to get the message out there. “The [content] channels are evolving,

as are the things we can do,” Hayes says. “And when we do it right, we

see a harmony across channels that creates more business and impact.” Adds

Zalaznick with admiration: “For one of the oldest companies to be endlessly

innovating as market leaders across new platforms? That’s truly unusual.”

But with age, Hayes maintains, comes experience, and the proven belief

that if you stick to what brought you your success, you can’t fail. When

Hayes gives talks, he frequently asks the audience how many folks can recall

their American Express membership date, which is stamped on each card.



“And most times, I get an enthusiastic show of hands,” he says. “I find that

fascinating as a test of engagement. They know the date, and that marks the

tenure of the relationship they’re engaged with.”

It’s a testament to the power and influence of the brand and speaks to a

commitment to customer service that’s been American Express’ overarching

foundational message—one nobody leaves the home office without.



“Freight forwarding: That’s the business we started in, in 1850,” Hayes

says. “The description has changed, but what defines the brand is not the

card; it’s how we serve customers. It’s service, trust, security—those are the

things that served us well in the freight-forwarding business in 1850, and it

serves us well today.”