The American Dream and TV

On Independence Day, we celebrate the very things Hollywood has always

been able to sell to the world—American values, history and aspirations. So

good is American television at doing this that it even contributed to the end

of the Cold War.

Not by tanks or armies did the Berlin Wall fall. It was brought down by

the people themselves, demanding their share of The Dream, the one wafting in

on the airwaves from the West. The comrades knew all about

Dallas and Dynasty. They were singing David Hasselhoff's tune,

“Looking for Freedom,” a pop song they knew because it was sung by the star

of Knight Rider, which played overseas even

before Baywatch did. The song became an

anthem for the giant crowds gathered to protest the grim life behind the Iron

Curtain.

On New Year's Eve, less than two months after the Wall was breached,

Hasselhoff himself stood atop its concrete ruins. “Close to a million East

and West German fans stood together in the freezing cold at midnight watching

me perform,” he told the BBC later. “I was overcome with emotion.”

That was then. Now they hate us, right? Flag-burning mobs are basic

B-roll for TV news.

But the world out there is filled with younger demos. And those young

people often wear the T-shirts, baseball caps and Nike sneakers they've seen

on American TV and that have been exported to them. While a sizeable part of

the world abhors the Western “culture” they see on TV, many, many others

love it: They like to eat at Mickey D's, too.

The America they see on TV is part of the reason Mexican kids are

fording the Rio Grande at night and Cubans in makeshift boats are crossing

shark-infested waters. To them, this is still the land of opportunity—and the

land of bling. They know this because they've seen it on TV.

What about the need to protect exalted high Euro-culture from crass

American low culture? That isn't new. European protectionism against American

popular culture began even before the movies learned to talk. Consider the

alternative to messy freedom and competition. Crassness enforced with a

seductive advertising campaign is not the same as a fatwa enforced at the point

of a gun. The world's striving people still love America and all the goodies

and possibilities for which it stands. For some foreigners, it is only the

current administration and its policies they dislike.

So we give 'em Tony Soprano. We give 'em The

O.C. and American Idol (which, of

course, the Brits gave to us first). If the old men in Washington would get out

of the way, Hollywood and commercialism might conquer the world all over again.

Consider this: Saddam loves Doritos.