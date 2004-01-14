American Chopper Ratings Rev Up

Discovery Channel’s high-octane motorcycle reality show American Chopper returned for its sophomore season with stellar ratings Monday night.

American Chopper registered a 2.9 household rating and 3.5 million viewers. It was the show’s largest audience ever.

The series stars father and son team Paul Teutul Jr. and Paul Teutul Sr. and their custom bike shop, Orange County Choppers, in Rock Tavern, N.Y.