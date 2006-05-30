America Channel Sues Comcast/TW

The America Channel has sued Time Warner and Comcast, seeking to block their purchase and divvying up of bankrupt cable company Adelphia.

The channel, a would-be cable programmer that has complained that big cable companies have frozen it out, argues that the companies are monopolies that exclude competitors and restrain trade.

Cable companies earlier countered the channel's charges by saying it has not presented a compelling business plan to warrant coverage.

Channel founder Doron Gorshein in January asked Congress to make sure the FCC put conditions on the Comcast/Time Warner/Adelphia deal, but now is trying to scuttle it altogether.

