Amedia Russia Inks Volume Deal With CBS Studios International
In the wake of the L.A. screenings, Amedia Russia has
concluded a multiyear, multiplatform volume deal with CBS Studios
International, which will give it rights to broadcast current and future series
produced by CBS.
As part of this agreement, Amedia will also have rights to
offer CBS programming on its own digital platforms, including the linear pay-TV
channels Amedia Premium HD, Amedia 1 and its subscription video-on-demand
service.
It is the first volume deal for CBS Studios International in
the Russian market.
Amedia is one of the biggest Russian producers of television
films, series and programs and in 2011 started broadcast operations with the
launch of the Amedia branded basic cable/satellite TV channel in Russia and
CIS.
The deal includes existing shows such as Elementary and Beauty and the Beast as well as CBS' upcoming fall and midseason
series. It will also give Amedia rights to broadcast such Showtime content as Ray Donovan and the new seasons of The Borgias and House of Lies.
In a statement, Armando Nunez, president and CEO
of CBS Global Distribution, said: "We are excited to partner with Russia's
leading production company and newest broadcaster, Amedia, for our first volume
deal in the market. This new agreement provides Russian audiences with CBS'
world-class content and establishes us as a leading content provider in the
region."
