Amedia Russia Inks Volume Deal With CBS Studios International

In the wake of the L.A. screenings, Amedia Russia has

concluded a multiyear, multiplatform volume deal with CBS Studios

International, which will give it rights to broadcast current and future series

produced by CBS.





As part of this agreement, Amedia will also have rights to

offer CBS programming on its own digital platforms, including the linear pay-TV

channels Amedia Premium HD, Amedia 1 and its subscription video-on-demand

service.





It is the first volume deal for CBS Studios International in

the Russian market.





Amedia is one of the biggest Russian producers of television

films, series and programs and in 2011 started broadcast operations with the

launch of the Amedia branded basic cable/satellite TV channel in Russia and

CIS.





The deal includes existing shows such as Elementary and Beauty and the Beast as well as CBS' upcoming fall and midseason

series. It will also give Amedia rights to broadcast such Showtime content as Ray Donovan and the new seasons of The Borgias and House of Lies.





In a statement, Armando Nunez, president and CEO

of CBS Global Distribution, said: "We are excited to partner with Russia's

leading production company and newest broadcaster, Amedia, for our first volume

deal in the market. This new agreement provides Russian audiences with CBS'

world-class content and establishes us as a leading content provider in the

region."