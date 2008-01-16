AMC’s Breaking Bad to Debut Jan. 20
AMC will premiere original drama Breaking Bad Jan. 20 at 10 p.m.
The one-hour weekly series -- a sort of Weeds on illegal steroids -- is from Vince Gilligan (The X-Files) and chronicles a high-school chemistry teacher who is "liberated" by the diagnoses of a terminal illness into building a drug lab to help support his family.
The series stars Bryan Cranston (Malcolm in the Middle).
