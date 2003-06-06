AMC ups Pezzini

AMC Networks is upping affiliate-sales executive John Pezzini to vice president of

the Western region.

Pezzini, most recently director for the division, will oversee Los

Angeles-based affiliate sales and marketing operations for AMC, WE: Women's

Entertainment and Fuse (formerly known as MuchMusic USA) in 13 Western states.

He will also manage relations with MSOs Comcast Corp. and Cable One Inc., as well as direct-broadcast satellite providers DirecTV Inc. and

EchoStar Communications Corp.

Before joining AMC Networks in 2001, Pezzini was general manager of Cable One's California

and Arizona systems.