AMC ups Pezzini
AMC Networks is upping affiliate-sales executive John Pezzini to vice president of
the Western region.
Pezzini, most recently director for the division, will oversee Los
Angeles-based affiliate sales and marketing operations for AMC, WE: Women's
Entertainment and Fuse (formerly known as MuchMusic USA) in 13 Western states.
He will also manage relations with MSOs Comcast Corp. and Cable One Inc., as well as direct-broadcast satellite providers DirecTV Inc. and
EchoStar Communications Corp.
Before joining AMC Networks in 2001, Pezzini was general manager of Cable One's California
and Arizona systems.
