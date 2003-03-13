Trending

AMC sets Sunday Morning Shoot-Out

Two Hollywood insiders, along with celebrity and industry guests, will dish
about news and trends in the entertainment industry on a new Sunday show for
AMC.

Sunday Morning Shoot-Out will feature Variety editor in chief Peter Bart
and Peter Guber, head of Mandalay Entertainment Group.

The show is inspired by the men's co-authored book, The Shoot Out:
Surviving Fame and Misfortune in Hollywood.

Production begins soon on 13 episodes of the series, slated to debut in
October.

Variety is a sister publication to Broadcasting & Cable.