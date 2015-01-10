AMC Sets 'Mad Men' Premiere Date #TCA15

The first of the final seven episodes of Mad Men will premiere April 5, AMC announced Saturday at the TCA winter press tour.

AMC also announced plans for an eight-part documentary miniseries, Making of the Mob: New York, blending archival footage and dramatic reenactments. The series is being produced by Stephen David Entertainment.

Additionally, the network has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to a miniseries adaptation of the John le Carre novel The Night Manager. Co-produced with BBC One and The Ink Factory, the miniseries will begin filming in spring 2015.