AMC Renews ‘Soulmates’ Prior to Show’s October Premiere

AMC has greenlit a second season of its new drama series Soulmates prior to the show’s Oct. 5 premiere, AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group president of original programming Dan McDermott announced Friday during the network’s virtual TCA summer tour presentation.

AMC's 'Soulmates'

The anthology series follows the personal ramifications of a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. The series is executive produced by Will Bridges (Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso).

“We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness,” McDermott said in a statement. “These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today’s climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics.”

In other AMC news, the network said it will debut its The Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Oct. 4. The network will also debut the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead on Oct. 11.

AMC Networks’ streaming service AMC+ will premiere two series on Oct. 1 -- The Salisbury Poisonings and Gangs of London. Both drama series will eventually air on AMC in early 2021, according to the network.