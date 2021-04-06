AMC Plus Launches on YouTube TV

AMC Networks said it launched AMC Plus on YouTube TV Tuesday, adding to a list of distributors for the premium subscription bundle that includes Comcast, AT&T/DirecTV, Dish Network, Amazon, Apple TV and Roku.

AMC Plus debuted in June with carriage on Comcast and offers new and library content across the company’s networks including all seven seasons of Mad Men, as well as Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2, The Little Drummer Girl, McMafia, Rubicon and Dispatches from Elsewhere. across AMC Network properties including AMC, BBC America, Shudder, WeTV, IFC and others.

In addition to original programming, the subscription service offers network and SVOD content from AMC (including current series from AMC and BBC America, IFC and Sundance anytime) Shudder (original and classic horror uncut and commercial free); IFC Film Unlimited (theatrically released and award-winning titles from IFC Film); Sundance Now (original and exclusive series) and the AMC Plus linear premium channel. AMC Plus will be an add-on to the standard YouTube TV subscription and priced at about $6.99 per month.

“We are thrilled to make AMC Plus available to YouTube TV subscribers,” AMC Plus general manager Courtney Thomasma said in a press release. “Especially as we head into April, which is one of the biggest months of the year for Shudder as it marks ‘Halfway to Halloween’ with the return of Creepshow and its huge celebration of horror, thriller and supernatural programming, we know new and existing subscribers will appreciate everything AMC Plus has to offer.”