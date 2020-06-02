AMC Networks, Weather Sign on With OpenAP

AMC Network and The Weather Channel have joined OpenAP, the advanced advertising company.

The programmers join Fox, ViacomCBS, NBCUniversal and Univision. Inventory from those members is available to advertisers looking to target audiences using the OpenAP market.

“Our agency and brand partners continue to advocate for more TV networks to join us in making advertising inventory available in the OpenAP Market, underscoring the importance of scale as we join forces to move the industry toward advanced audiences,” said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP. “The diverse portfolios of both AMC Networks and The Weather Channel – who are each investing heavily in sophisticated targeting capabilities – further cements our ability to make it easier for advertisers to buy at scale in an open marketplace. The partnership is a true testament to the power of collaboration.”

AMC Networks has been executing a strategy of making its ad inventory available in whatever way buyers and clients prefer. It is also looking to make its content available to viewers on more platforms.

“We are taking a viewer-first approach to meeting consumers where they are, which for us means creating new partnerships across all corners of the media ecosystem to deliver great viewing experiences,” said Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships for AMC Networks. “A critical ingredient to our success is helping advertisers increase their reach and allowing them to choose how they want to transact. OpenAP has made great progress delivering on its promise of bringing publishers together and galvanizing advertisers around new buying mechanisms, so it makes perfect sense for AMC Networks to join at this time.”

“The trust between The Weather Channel and our audience transfers to our advertisers, and now our partners can align their campaigns with enhanced data and automation,” said Barbara Bekkedahl, president of advertising sales for The Weather Channel. “We are pleased to join OpenAP and the premium linear networks offered on this platform.”