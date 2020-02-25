AMC Networks Signs Dish Distribution Deal

AMC Networks said it reached a new long-term distribution agreement with Dish Network and its Sling TV virtual MVPD that includes carriage of both AMC’s cable networks and its over-the-top streaming services.

Dish and Sling will launch AMC’s Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and Urban Movie Channel subscription services, plus the ad-free AMC Premiere and IFC Film Unlimited.

“We’re pleased to expand on our successful longtime partnership with DISH with the launch of our diverse portfolio of growing ad-free and targeted on-demand services and continued carriage of our linear networks,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “Much like our linear channels, our ad-free services provide passionate audiences with exceptional content and new ways to innovate with valued distribution partners like DISH as our businesses evolve together.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.