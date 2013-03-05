AMC Networks Re-Ups Disc Deal for Originals With Anchor Bay

Starz-owned Anchor Bay Entertainment, which has distributed

two seasons of AMC's The Walking Dead, one of the top TV titles on DVD

and Blu-ray, is broadening its relationship with AMC Networks to include AMC, IFC

and Sundance Channel series, including the upcoming Rectify and Low

Winter Sun.

The deal covers all US and Canadian distribution on DVD, Blu-ray

and certain transactional digital distribution rights. Rectify, due in

April on Sundance Channel, was created by Ray McKinnon, a writer, director and

actor who appears as a series regular on FX's Sons of Anarchy. Mark

Johnson and Melissa Bernstein, executive producers of Breaking Bad, are

EPs on Rectify. Low Winter Sun is an AMC crime drama expected to

air later this year that is based on a British series from several years ago.

Physical disc revenue is off its turn-of-the-century peak,

but overall industry home entertainment revenue arrested a seven-year decline

in 2012, finishing flat with 2011 at $18 billion. While significant new revenue

comes from digital, sales and rentals of physical discs still account for about

two-thirds of the industry total.

Walking Dead, befitting a top-rated series, has

ranked as one of the biggest sellers on disc over the past two years. Its rabid

fan base is such that a collectors-edition boxed set with special packaging

designed by McFarlane Toys (retail: $100) sold out of its run of 35,000 copies.

Starz Digital Media has handled electronic

sell-through and transactional VOD for The Walking Dead.