AMC Networks Prices $700M Debt Offering

AMC Networks, a subsidiary of Cablevision Systems, said Wednesday that it has priced an offering of $700 million in 7.75% Senior Notes due 2021. The offering is expected to close on June 30, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is in conjunction with AMC's planned spin-off from Cablevision Systems. After the spin is completed, AMC Networks will consist of cable channels AMC, IFC, WE tv, Sundance Channel and IFC Films. The company will also operate AMC/Sundance Channel Global, an international programming business, and AMC Networks Broadcasting & Technology, a full-service network programming feed origination and distribution company.