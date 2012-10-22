AMC Networks, Dish Shares Up on Settlement Carriage Deal

Shares of AMC Networks and Dish Network were up strongly on

Monday, the first trading day after the two inked a $700 million settlement

that caused the programmer to drop a contentious breach of contract suit and

brought carriage to its quartet of channels.

AMC stock has been up since last Thursday, when

speculation was high that its defunct Voom HD channel would settle its $2.5

billion breach of contract suit against Dish. OnSunday, the two parties reached agreement, with Dish agreeing to pay $700

million in cash and restore AMC Network to its 14 million subscribers. Three

more AMC channels -- IFC, WE tv and the Sundance Channel will be available to

Dish customers on Nov. 1.

Also as part of the deal, AMC's former parent Cablevision

Systems received $80 million in exchange for MVDDS wireless spectrum. AMC and

Cablevision will split the settlement, with AMC receiving about $310 million

and Cablevision (including the spectrum sale) will get $390 million. The

satellite giant also agreed to carry MSG Networks' use music channel -- another

Cablevision spin-off. Dish had not carried Fuse since 2010.

Most analysts saw the settlement as a positive for both

sides -- AMC gets guaranteed cash and carriage of four networks that have been

dark to Dish subscribers since June, and Dish avoids the possibility of having

to shell out a multibillion-dollar legal award.

