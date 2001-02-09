AMC builds on originals

Pilot series from cross-dresser RuPaul and ex-Conan O'Brien sidekick Andy Richter have been picked up by UPN and Fox, respectively, Reuters reports.

The end of Monroe's life will be told in a two-hour special edition of AMC's Hollywood Lives and Legends series, including footage from her last, uncompleted film, Something's Got To Give. Taylor's turn with Richard Burton in Cleopatra will be featured in a two-hour episode of Backstory, AMC's series about the making of noted films. Monroe's classic Bus Stop will also be featured in the Backstory series during 2001, along with Big, Valley of the Dolls and Hush, Hush Sweet Charlotte.