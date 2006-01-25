AMC: Back to Class for Movies 101
AMC network is renewing talk show Movies 101 for a second season.
Inspired by the course taught by traveling Professor Richard Brown (he was a founding member of New York’s Tisch School of the arts and has taken his program everywhere from Oxford to Harvard), Movies 101 features celebrity interviews by Brown with A-list Hollywood players like Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts.
The show returns for eight half-hour episodes in the spring.
AMC, a division of Rainbow Media, in 2005 had its strongest year ever in delivery of household and key demos in all dayparts. It can be seen in over 87,000,000 homes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.