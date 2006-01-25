AMC: Back to Class for Movies 101

AMC network is renewing talk show Movies 101 for a second season.

Inspired by the course taught by traveling Professor Richard Brown (he was a founding member of New York’s Tisch School of the arts and has taken his program everywhere from Oxford to Harvard), Movies 101 features celebrity interviews by Brown with A-list Hollywood players like Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts.

The show returns for eight half-hour episodes in the spring.

AMC, a division of Rainbow Media, in 2005 had its strongest year ever in delivery of household and key demos in all dayparts. It can be seen in over 87,000,000 homes.