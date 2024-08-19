Amazon to Hoist the 13th Global Iteration of 'The Office' -- Australia

Amazon Prime Video announced Monday that its Australian adaptation of The Office will debut all eight episodes of the first season on October 18.

The comedy series is the 13th version of the global hit franchise. It will be called The Office Australia.

While each adaptation tends to have its differences, the premise of an office on the brink of shutdown remains largely consistent.

The streaming service released a first-look image of the series Monday, featuring new boss Hannah Howard (Felicity Ward), the series' first ever female lead.

According to Amazon's official synopsis for The Office Australia, "Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together.”

The Office Australia is an Amazon original series that is being co-produced by BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, Bunya Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios.

The series was developed by writers Julie De Fina and Jackie van Beek, who also served as executive producers.

The original BBC version of The Office ran for just two seasons from 2001 - 2003, starring Ricky Gervais. Afterwards, the U.S. version ran for nine seasons from 2005 - 2013 on NBC, with Steve Carell starring as boss Michael Scott.

Since then, international version have spun-off in Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, South Africa, Poland and India, among other countries.

Currently, the U.S. and UK adaptations are available to stream on Peacock.

In addition to Ward, the Australia cast features Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Zoe Terakes, Pallavi Sharda and Claude Jabbour.