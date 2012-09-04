Amazon Streams Epix Flicks, In Blow to Netflix

Amazon has struck a multiyear licensing

agreement in the U.S. with Epix, the movie network from Paramount Pictures, MGM

and Lionsgate, to stream thousands of movies after Netflix's exclusive online

window with Epix expired in August.

Amazon's Prime Instant Video service -- available to

subscribers of its Prime free-shipping membership program ($79 per year) --

will add new releases through the Epix deal such as Iron Man 2, Transformers

Dark of the Moon, Thor and Rango. Other titles set to premiere later

on Epix include The

Avengers and The Hunger Games, and Epix also will bring original

programming to the Amazon service including comedy specials and concerts such as

Kevin Smith: Burn in Hell and Usher: Live from London.

Netflix had two years as the exclusive online video service

distributor, under its five-year

output deal signed in 2010 with Epix reported to be worth close to $1

billion over that period. Under that deal, Netflix had the rights to offer

movies 90 days after they debuted on Epix's pay-TV services.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.