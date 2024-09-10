Amazon Says 'Rings of Power' S:2 Reached 40 Million Viewers in Its First 11 Days

The first four second-season episodes of Lord of the Rings spin-off The Rings of Power reached 40 million viewers globally in 11 days, according to Amazon.

The series has been No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video since its release, and is now one of the streaming service’s top five releases of all-time in terms of viewership, Amazon’s head of MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, revealed in a memo on Tuesday.

According to the memo, “tens of millions” have also tuned in to Season 1 since the beginning of August.

It’s tough to put in context — as Amazon’s numbers are far from specific— but compared to the first season of the series (which the company touted as breaking 25 million viewers in the first day of distribution), Rings of Power season 2 appears to be trailing significantly.

According to data collected by audience analytics firm Samba TV, the second season was down around 50% in its first weekend.

“We’ve seen an impressive amount of our Rings of Power customers coming from outside of the U.S.,” wrote Salke in a memo, “which is a testament to the show’s resonance with global audiences and the remarkable growth of Prime Video customers worldwide.”